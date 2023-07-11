After the election of 2020, I went to the Kern County Board of Supervisors with a set of questions that have concerned me about how elections are managed in Kern County. Since I have not received any answers to my questions, I am re-submitting my questions publicly:
When are we going to see surveillance cameras over the ballot drop boxes?
How many ballots were sent to invalid addresses?
How many ballots were harvested?
How many ballots were sent to addresses with an unusually large number of voters?
How many ballots counted were from nursing/ assisted living facilities?
How many names were purged from the voter rolls before this latest election?
How many dead people voted in this latest election?
In the latest ballot recount, did you use the same method of counting as in the original count?
How many equipment failures occurred during the last election?
How many times was the ballot count halted?
How many times was the ballot count revised?
How many times was the number of ballots left to be counted revised?
What actions have been taken to prevent recurrence?
How many ballots were processed though their envelopes had no signature?
How close will the election observers be allowed to stand in order to see the signature verification process?
How many ballots were cured? What method was used to cure them?
How many ballots were flagged for adjudication? How many were declared valid?
How were they adjudicated?
— Ralph I. Robles, Bakersfield