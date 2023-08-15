I was dismayed to see in Sunday's newspaper that the Kern High School District Board once again has at least one trustee pushing an authoritarian agenda (“Companies’ politics prompt KHSD trustees’ disagreement on renewing key contracts,” Aug. 13). I am still miffed by Chad Vegas’ and Ken Mettler’s push to spend $12K of district money to put “In God We Trust” posters in KHSD classrooms back when my kids were in high school.
I was concerned that Kathy Scrivner might also push said agenda, but her vote to approve vital contracts, for which there were no good alternatives and whose companies are not clearly influenced by politics, tells me that students are her primary focus. I guess I should have given her the benefit of the doubt, as I know her to be a good educator from when my daughter was in her GATE class.