I would like to clarify some information in the Aug. 15 Californian regarding in-person early voting for the Sept. 14 Gubernatorial Recall Election.
Prior to the pandemic, California counties had a choice of two voting models. Fifteen counties were Vote Center counties, with far fewer poll sites, but open for in-person voting up to 10 days prior to election day. Most counties, including Kern, remained traditional poll place counties, with many more neighborhood poll sites, open only on Election Day.
Due to the pandemic, many counties have had difficulty securing poll sites, so they have been allowed additional options for fewer sites but open for in-person voting prior to Election Day. However, in Kern the community has been extremely supportive in providing facilities for use as poll sites. We appreciate the efforts of the many churches, schools and other entities during the pandemic, enabling us to continue to offer voters neighborhood poll places where they can vote in-person on Election Day.
All active registered voters are being mailed a ballot for the Sept. 14 Recall Election. The Election Office will be open between now and Sept. 14 for voters who have lost or spoiled their mail ballot and to provide other assistance as needed. Ballots can be returned by mail (no postage required), dropped off at the Election Office (a drop box is available 24/7 outside the County Administrative Building in Bakersfield) or at any poll site on Election Day.
— Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk