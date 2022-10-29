With increasing crime, homelessness, poverty and more, it’s clear that our county’s a mess. It’s time we do something about it by voting for term limits for our Board of Supervisors. Let’s get into perhaps the biggest issue facing our county — crime. Not a day goes by without hearing about break-ins, acts of gang violence, or just feeling unsafe on our streets.
I wish I could say things are improving, but they’re not.
Our homeless population’s also been skyrocketing. Between 2018-2021, the total number of people experiencing homelessness grew by 143 percent. The growing homeless population showcases a need for increased housing and other solutions. Kern County owns only one 24-hour shelter, M Street Navigation Center, which has only 150 beds, far fewer than are needed.
Our Board of Supervisors oversees most county departments and employees, controls county property, and spends money on programs they believe meet county residents’ needs. It’s vital now, more than ever, for the board to allocate money to solve the problems we are facing.
Term limits bring in new ideas and inspire action so that our public servants start working for us again. Currently, 80 percent of Kern residents say they’ll support term lmits, but this won’t be possible if we don’t get out and vote. If you agree it’s time for a change, join me in voting YES on term limits and Measure J.
— Tania Salinas, Bakersfield