I am completely outraged at Rep. David Valadao’s recent vote not to cap the cost of insulin. Here was a chance to stand up for patients in Kern County, an area where, sadly, we are not the healthiest population.
Instead of supporting a bill to keep medical costs at a reasonable level, the congressman chose to side with big insurance companies and drug makers. Do they not have enough money? Do they need us to continue making the difficult choice between medications, rent, food and gas?
Rep. David Valadao showed once again that he’s not fighting for the working Californians of his district.
— Dawna Sodders, Bakersfield