Democratic interest rate 22 percent. Inflation 14.6 percent. Gasoline at $5 per gallon. Lines a block long. In regard to Mr. Sukut’s opinion (Oct. 11) bashing Mr. Wells from Tehachapi, I will respond accordingly.
Do you own a business? During the Carter administration, I owned a construction business in Bakersfield. Houses being built on acres of land — stopped. Commercial buildings left vacant. Interest rates at 22 percent. Unemployment rate at 8 percent. Gasoline at $5 per gallon — lines at filling stations were a block long. Gas rationing was implemented. Interest rates for a car were at 29 percent. Strategic fuel storage at Elk Hills for our military was depleted.
Yes, Mr. Sukut, I have lived through what is about to be experienced again. During Carter’s administration, I laid off 100 employees. No business would borrow money for expansion or to buy new vehicles. Housing interest rates were at 19 percent. Homes dropped in value.
President Trump — 1.75 percent interest. Businesses have tax incentives to come back to America. Some do relocate. Diesel less than $2 a gallon. Craft professionals such as carpenters, electricians, plumbers and welders were in short supply. Houses were being built everywhere in and around Bakersfield.
For the record, I do not vote for a person. I vote who will do what is in the best interest of the United States. Trump stated he was going to drain the swamp. The swamp demonized Trump and regained control. The political piranhas took back the swamp. $7 per gallon diesel — no fuel at Elk Hills — sound familiar?
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield