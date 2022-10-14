Democratic interest rate 22 percent. Inflation 14.6 percent. Gasoline at $5 per gallon. Lines a block long. In regard to Mr. Sukut’s opinion (Oct. 11) bashing Mr. Wells from Tehachapi, I will respond accordingly.

Do you own a business? During the Carter administration, I owned a construction business in Bakersfield. Houses being built on acres of land — stopped. Commercial buildings left vacant. Interest rates at 22 percent. Unemployment rate at 8 percent. Gasoline at $5 per gallon — lines at filling stations were a block long. Gas rationing was implemented. Interest rates for a car were at 29 percent. Strategic fuel storage at Elk Hills for our military was depleted.