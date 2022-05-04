I have always detested the notion of sanctioning. This misuse of a word connoting "blessing" ties into a kind of social engineering that says we can control people by controlling their pocketbook, or depriving them of their supper. This is a social algebra of positive and negative rewards. Think of Pavlov's dogs.
By negatively sanctioning a country, we express our displeasure with the ruler, but punish the people, who probably hate the ruler as much as we do.
Therefore, all we are doing is putting extreme pressure on the people to depose their ruler, because we don't feel that we ought to do it ourselves.
In Sunday's paper I read about Madeleine Albright and her "cojones." Those who use the concept of sanctioning would have to say: Cojones? No tenemos nada de eso. We don't have any of that.
When I hear the bloodless reasoning of those who fear World War 3, I remember the warning that all that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to stand around and do nothing. Nothing except manipulate the banking system, energy sourcing, and so on, to put financial pressure on the bad guy.
While Putin was getting his war machine in place, all the talk about sanctioning was going on, and increasing day by day. I told myself that all that was like saying "Vladdie, go to your room!" We can see how effective that was.
Let's hope the sanctioning works. I don't want to fight Putin either. But more and more I'm asking myself, Why is it better to fight him next year than to fight him now?
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield