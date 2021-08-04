Kevin, Kevin, Kevin. It’s not funny. Too many women are victims of violence. It is likely that women attending the event where Rep. Kevin McCarthy made the “joke” about hitting Nancy Pelosi are or have been victims of violence. Few politicians can pull off humor, and McCarthy clearly can’t. One of the definitions of moron is “foolish,” which he clearly was.
The enmity between McCarthy and the speaker keeps escalating. Although I agree with Speaker Pelosi’s description of McCarthy for not taking the science behind COVID seriously, I cannot condone the fact she said it. They both need to stop. It seems McCarthy’s ambition to take her place is all-encompassing, but will the women of his caucus support him when he voices this offensive desire to hit her?
There seems to be no limit to offensiveness by politicians these days. Governor Cuomo is exhibit one today. I am tired of elected officials thinking their positions of power give them a pass. Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to behave.
— Debra Matheney, Bakersfield