Will Smith has become a common name in our homes since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Slapping is a form of physical violence. Slapping is considered an assault on a person because of the physical contact. I was very surprised at Smith's behavior. I believe this is an accumulation of all the media stories consuming him and he couldn't handle it anymore (this is known as snapping). You could tell something was wrong because of the way he walked on the stage; he was not blinking his eyes, he was like a zombie.
There is definitely no justification for his behavior. This is something for us to think about when we see the paparazzi chasing an actor or athlete: What is that doing to them? It should not be too surprising when we look at the violent behavior of our former presidential administration and the pure violence in America, one could say it is the norm but it isn't the norm. In 2021, 19,600 individuals were killed in our nation. That was 7.8 people killed per 100,000. In 1996, 19,645 people were killed in our nation. It would be great if that number decreased in 2021 by a significant number, but it didn't.
Until our nation recognizes that violence is not a way to solve issues and differences and to realize that content of one's character is very important in our analysis of a person, we will continue to see an increase in violence.
