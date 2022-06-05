More and more gun violence in the news. When will it ever end? You don't see this in other developed western countries. It's a problem when there are more guns than people in the United States.
The madness of constant mass shootings in the United States can be ameliorated by voting out of office all the politicians who receive money from the gun manufacturers and the NRA.
These politicians have not passed significant legislation in the past, nor will they now pass any significant legislation to curb the gun violence. If voters continue to vote these people into office they have nobody to blame but themselves.
We must ban all military type weapons and impose proper restrictions on the ownership of other firearms. You can hear the outcry now, but gun enthusiasts may change their minds if one of their loved ones becomes the next victim of this insanity.
— David Keranen, Bakersfield