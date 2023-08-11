Staff writer Steven Mayer did an excellent tribute to Robert Fowler, our last World War II veteran to be on the first Honor Flight in 2012.
Robert Fowler was also active in helping senior citizens through the county of Kern's Department of Aging and Adult Services.
I recall Bob contacting me a few times about seniors' issues when I was a Bakersfield city councilman. Seniors needed help in finding the new Social Security Office on Office Park Drive off of Truxtun Avenue when the office on East California Avenue closed.
I asked City Public Works to install signs on Truxtun Avenue in both directions to help seniors find the new Social Security Office.
A gentleman is a gentleman everywhere. That was the Robert Fowler I knew.
— Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield