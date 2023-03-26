This is in regard to “Trump did so much for our country” (March 21). I couldn’t disagree more. I guess it is easy to forget his mishandling of the pandemic. Also, the hundreds of thousands who died because he admittedly lied as to not cause a panic. Add in his failure to condemn white supremacy groups and single-handedly dividing the nation along both racial lines and blue vs. red. The self-proclaimed Greatest President Ever was very, very far from it.
For hundreds of years, we have had elections with relatively little controversy. The 2000 election contained a little but there were no mass protests and Al Gore did not call on people to take our country back! He accepted defeat for the good of us all. If you have proof of cheating, then contact Donald Trump and I’m sure he will provide you the funding and access to Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and you can go to court and present your evidence.