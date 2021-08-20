As several recent pieces have shown, biblical ignorance seems to be the only thing shared by those arguing about God.
Such is sad because the Bible, written over many centuries, contains many concepts of God that evolved over time, as explained in the book "God: A Biography" by Jack Miles.
Further, the Bible contains many different literary genres like fiction, poetry and history. For example, the tale of Jonah is a fictional satire and Job a verse drama. The Psalms, Proverbs, and Song of Songs are poetry. The title of my letter is from Ecclesiastes, an essay. These express and portray different views of human life and of God.
For many years I taught The Bible as Literature at Bakersfield College. The Bible has influenced our culture in many ways, for example the title of Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises" comes from Ecclesiastes, and the admonition to love our neighbors from Matthew. Whatever one's theological or philosophical views, the Bible contains a variety of marvelous writings. Because of this I felt it should be known and appreciated by all regardless of their religious or anti-religious views. For that reason I also wrote and published a book, "The Serpent in the Garden: The Bible for Unbelievers."
Of course, people will continue to view the Bible in different contexts and use or attack it in their arguments over social and political issues. But weaponizing this great work of world literature doesn't and shouldn't excuse biblical ignorance.
— Jack Hernandez, Bakersfield