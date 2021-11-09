A recent letter writer commented that the requirement to make vaccines mandatory infringed on their right to make their own decisions. That may be true if you are a hermit living alone on a mountain, however, there are certain obligations we all have to one another when we live in any community. It is called the Social Contract.
Your parents did not give you the right to rebel as a child when they told the doctor to give you shots for measles, mumps, rubella and polio. During the Great Plagues of Europe people did not know where the diseases came from, or how they spread, so they gave the disease to one another and died by the millions.
Now that we know, through science, how diseases are spread, we all have a responsibility to take care of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors, because with freedom comes responsibility.
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield