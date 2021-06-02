Our short-sighted governor has done it again. He’s giving money to people too dumb to get a vaccine on their own. What’s going to happen when it comes time to get a booster shot? Those same people will wait until the governor gives them money again. Why not? It worked once. Why not again? As a taxpayer, I am totally against this giveaway.
Why should any person who has no regard for health be given $1 million? It’s unbelievable that this is going to happen. Why not a scholarship? Better yet, use that money to start building an infrastructure that will take the place of the tax-generating oil industry he wants to eliminate. He does (or does he?) mean to build an electrical system that will make California an independent system. He will have to eliminate buying “dirty” electricity from outside the state. If he doesn’t, what air has he cleared up?
While I am in my ranting stage, would our governor answer one question with a yes or no? No other dialogue. Just a yes or no. Here’s the question: “What is more important, fish or humans?” If the answer is humans, show it by quitting to dump water in the ocean, and send more water to the valley.
— Dick Sloan, Bakersfield