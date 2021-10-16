Letters published in Tuesday’s Californian rail against COVID vaccine mandates. They complain about the “loss of freedom" and go on to demonize Democrats, politicians (at least those they don’t agree with), social safety net programs, gun control efforts, LGBTQ rights, climate change mitigation efforts and the vaccine itself.
One claim common to both letters was the myth that the original colonists came to the “new world” for freedom, particularly religious freedom.
A small number of the original colonists were motivated, in part, by a desire to relocate away from places hostile to their religion. Those coming for “religious freedom,” however, wanted the freedom to impose their own religious beliefs and dogma, and to exclude and persecute anyone who dared practice a different religion. Only the eventual British Colonial rule stopped the petty religious tyrants.
Most colonists came to America for economic opportunity. The same reason most immigrants come to America today, a better life for themselves and their families.
Vaccine mandates are part of this nation from its founding. General George Washington mandated smallpox vaccine for his troops during the Revolutionary War, on pain of hanging for refusing.
The letters also make misleading statements about the COVID vaccine’s effectiveness. No vaccine is 100 percent effective. The approved vaccines are 90 percent-plus effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 90 percent-plus effective in preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization, and nearly 100 percent effective in preventing death. That’s pretty effective in my opinion. I can LIVE with that. And 700,000-plus Americans have DIED without it!
— Ralph McKnight Jr., Bakersfield