A writer on Thursday expressed dismay at the practice of offering bribes to get Americans to "do the right thing" and become vaccinated.
He brings up Memorial Day and asks why we can't pull together like those who gave their all. This got me thinking about the history of American conflicts and the mythologizing of veterans in particular. We have a tendency, in this country, to view veterans as these altruistic super-patriots who laid down their tools and picked up arms so that the rest of us could be free and they did it with no other motivation than love of country and fellow man.
The fact of the matter is that throughout the history of American conflict, there have always been incentives and bribes for enlistment. The Revolution had bounty land warrants, the Civil War had cash bounties from the federal government and if you didn't want to serve, you could find a replacement and pay him to serve in your place. Many enlistees in World War II did so to escape the poverty of the Great Depression, and not from a love humanity.
I'm not saying that all who served did it only for personal gain, just that some did. So those who need a lottery ticket, a beer, or any other bribe to get vaccinated are just following American history by saying "what's in it for me?"
— Alan Neumann, Bakersfield