A recent letter writer was upset with individuals for not wearing masks before the guidelines were modified, but is now upset with individuals wearing masks believing it indicates they are unvaccinated.
However, now that masking guidelines have been lifted, many of us are still wearing our masks. I am vaccinated and masked because I know that unvaccinated people who do not follow the guidelines for wearing masks can transmit COVID to others.
Kudos to all who are vaccinated and who continue to wear masks for their own protection and for the protection of those who choose not to get a shot.
— Cheryl George, Bakersfield