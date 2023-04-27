Reading the news stories lately of the impending snowmelt that may inundate our area leads me to wonder what we could do to better prepare.
I’m wondering if the water companies would allow us to turn our spigots on and water our properties and just charge us the base rate for a couple of months. All the water we use for this would percolate down to help fill our depleted aquifers.
Additionally, having ground that is already moist would help in case of flooding, which is worsened by extremely dry ground. At least that’s what has been reported in news stories when most of our state encountered rain averages exceeding the norm during droughts.
We are in a rare boom time where water is concerned. Why not enjoy this fruit and do our part to alleviate some potential destruction?
— Kristen Sodergren, Bakersfield