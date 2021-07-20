This letter ("Meet the challenges of transition to clean energy," June 16) points to the need to make progress in stopping climate change, and we should all agree with that point. The letter misses one part of the issue: We can use less fossil fuel by using less energy.
If H. R. 2307 is passed, the fee on carbon would push everyone to find ways to use less fossil fuel. One way is to use renewable energy, and that will be a big part of the solution, but we will also find that many investments such as insulation will help us use less energy.
While those investments may not provide a good return now, they will when the price of fossil fuel is corrected by a fee. Remember that the fee will be returned to people equally as a dividend, and people will have the money for investments that save energy.
— Nitz Martin, Huntington Beach