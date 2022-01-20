Quick question. Why does The Californian run articles like “Remember US Energy Independence Day”? A simple search online will show that most of what he states is false. It matters. Here are a few facts:
In September 2008 daily oil production (DOP in thousands) was 3,839. By January 2017 it was 8,915. An increase of 132 percent. By March 2020 DOP had increased to 13,000, an increase of 45 percent from January 2017. Great news. As we all know something really important was happening during that time that drastically reduced demand for oil and its byproducts. By July 2020, DOP had dropped to 9,700; it was 10,900 when Biden took office and has since risen to 11,800 in December 2021 and is continuing upward.
I am no fan of Biden and his policies, but the article is misleading. The U.S. was well on its way to energy independence well before Trump. Even though the article is from a nationally syndicated source, I would implore the editorial staff of The Californian to please review the information for accuracy prior to publishing. Many will read and trust that the information is true without further investigation.
I do have a suggestion. Along with such articles, include a disclaimer stating, “This opinion piece has very little basis in reality and serves to discredit the current administration for political purposes.” Problem solved.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield