I have never written a letter to The Californian in my 50-plus years living in Bakersfield. Today I do, in honor of those who have given their lives and fortunes to help move our nation toward the goal of always striving to form a more perfect union. Their sacrifice and quest for a nation to become more than a speck of dirt is symbolized by the United States Flag.
A recent letter writer, with total ignorance of the United States Flag and what it stands for, explained how he will not fly the flag until the more perfect union he desires is in place. The Flag stands for the dreams and aspirations of all our citizens and many aspiring to be citizens. It also honors those who have sacrificed and struggled to keep moving forward in pursuit of freedom and liberty for all.