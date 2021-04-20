Does anybody deny that America in the first four months of 2021 has become upside down? During four years of President Trump, America appeared to be on its way to becoming its right side up in a long, long time. America was confident and returning to the former greatness that this nation was created by the American Revolutionary War and the Founding Fathers and supported by Donald Trump and most of America.
Now we have a crisis of changes brought on by the Biden administration Biden is changing this nation by executive orders, not by the legislative branch. Democrats want to do away with the filibuster and change the United States Supreme Court members from nine to 13.
They want to open our southern border with Mexico to all illegal immigrants who will cross our border. They want to destroy our oil industry that makes our economy grow. If this is not turning our nation upside down, I have lost the meaning of the word. God Bless America.
— Trenton Spears, Bakersfield