We each see truly excellent services provided by local organizations — public and private — to assist homeless of all ages and conditions. However noble and essential such assistance is, it is reactive — and costly.
Proactive early intervention and treatment are needed to prevent NEW homeless in Kern County. Otherwise, homelessness will only perpetuate on our streets.
I’ve expressed this need multiple times on these pages. Little did I know it is now happening! Such positive outcomes are not reported in the media. Such data are difficult to collect. Our local unsung heroes and their success stories to reverse homelessness evidently are not told. Privacy is understandable.
If such data are collected, they evidently are not published alongside data on homelessness itself. We need both — together.
Additional local organizations and professionals are needed to increase such positive efforts — along with “early warning systems” in homes, churches, and workplaces where vulnerability to homelessness can be identified early and diverted for the benefit of all.
In the interim, we say, “Well done, good and faithful servants” — whoever you may be!
— John Pryor, Bakersfield