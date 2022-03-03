I read Tuesday of a fatal traffic incident where a car ran a stop sign at Herring and Old River roads and was T-boned by a truck, killing the front passenger and driver. While I do not know what the Altima driver was thinking when running the stop sign, it happened at 4 a.m. and it is possible they didn’t see the sign in the unlit intersection.
There is easy solution to help avoid such incidents. I have seen in San Diego County and other places in California stop signs that have red flashing lights encircling the sign. It is quite eye-catching, especially in the dark predawn hours.
When I lived in Virginia in the ‘90s, for traffic lights in rural roads a white strobe light was in the center of red lights as a further cue to alert drivers. These are easy solutions that could save lives here in Kern County.
— Alex Wiyninger, Bakersfield