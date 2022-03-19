Watching the live broadcast of Wednesday’s Bakersfield City Council meeting with my family, we noted high points, and one very low point. During the public comment portion of the hearing on the two redistricting maps, 30 people spoke in favor of Map 5B, emphasizing the need for fairness and the risk of legal action if the city adopted Map 2C.
The majority of speakers appeared to be equally divided among members of the Punjabi community and the Latino community, with the rest being African American and white. In these polarized times, it was a pleasure to see democracy in action with various constituencies making their case to their representatives in a civil but forceful manner. Nobody spoke in support of Map 2C, the controversial map championed by three City Council members.
The low point occurred when Councilwoman Patty Gray unjustifiably accused speakers of being hateful, but added that the Punjabis weren’t included in her complaint. Was she was simply pandering to a group she felt was more consequential than the others, or was she was indulging in the tired old practice of pitting minority groups against each other by designating some as the “good ones”?
I won’t speak for all Punjabis, but as a member of that community, I found her comments offensive. Invoking this variation of the model minority myth will not drive a wedge between the different groups represented at the meeting. In case Ms. Gray hasn't noticed, it was their unity that ultimately won the day.
— Mona Sidhu, Bakersfield