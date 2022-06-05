In the wake yet another mass shooting, Republicans have been looking for anything else on which to blame our obvious gun problem. Anything, except for the fact that a troubled 18-year-old, who had been reported for threats, was able to purchase two AR-15s and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition just days after his 18th birthday. For our illustrious Congressman, that blame goes to the existence of doors.
Yes, you heard me right, if we want to stop mass shootings, the solution is to eliminate doors. Mind you, when asked if restricting access to guns will help, Republicans are quick to suggest that bad people will get through any barrier erected to stop them from getting a weapon if they want it bad enough. But apparently, they are not willing to walk to a mildly inconveniently placed door.
When Republicans let the Assault Weapon Ban expire in 2004 it was followed by an explosion in mass shootings. We know that the problem is unfettered access to guns. And the solution starts by voting out every lawmaker who stands in the way of common-sense gun reform, starting with Kevin McCarthy.
— Lauren Ghazikhanian, Tehachapi