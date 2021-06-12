A recent opinion ("Community Voices: Enough is enough on gun-related deaths," June 2) demands the abolishment of the Second Amendment. The author lists all of wars in which the United States was involved. Armed forces of the United States were successful because of our troops' proficiency and familiarity with firearms, their ability to use and adapt to new and superior technology, plus superior training in addition to their belief in the sanctity of their missions.
The author cites hollow statistics. He neglects the use of firearms by American citizens to protect the lives of themselves and their families from criminal-initiated violence. He is content with the concept of being prey to those who would do violence against him. He feels that he will be protected from violent criminal behavior solely relying on law enforcement that is now under attack by the very same people he supports. The author does not understand the concept of self-defense.
He wants to repeal the Second Amendment in the mistaken belief that he will solve homelessness, pollution and drug addiction. What blatant naivete! He proposes that American citizens can only possess guns of his choosing such as shotguns and hunting rifles. These are more devastating to human life than the firearms he proposes to ban. His ignorance of the Second Amendment and world history speaks volumes. I am reminded of the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto attempting take on the Nazi war machine to defend their lives. His views cannot be taken seriously and must be immediately refuted.
— Gregory E. Laskowski, Bakersfield