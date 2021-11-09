After reading Ronald Stein's article ("Crude is seldom used for electricity, so why tinker with the supply chain?" Nov. 6), I am further convinced that the woke liberals in D.C., led by sleepy Joe and Queen Nancy, along with Prince Gavin in Sacramento, are not but fools.
Mr. Stein hits the proverbial nail on the head in stating the fact that the virtue sending nonsense of eliminating crude oil production will ruin multiple industries, send prices through the stratosphere and simply flies in the face of reason. They apparently have no knowledge of the concept behind supply and demand. Thank you, Mr. Stein.
— Glen Pruett, Bakersfield