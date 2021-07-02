For the last year and a half, southwest Bakersfield has been under siege by people setting off loud mortar-type fireworks. They are often set up at around the same time every single day, 8 to 9 p.m.
Our pets are running away, we have vets with PTSD, I can only think that the intent of the people who have been setting these off daily is to cause frustration for their community. Why haven’t the police or fire department caught these people? It’s been a year and a half of constant fireworks. I’ve even been startled awake at 2 a.m. to huge window-shaking, bomb-type fireworks.
There is no good reason for this. We are begging for help. We are under siege in our community. There has to be something that can be done.
Please don’t give us a phone number or email; they’ve gone unanswered. What can be done?
— Jose Genero, Bakersfield