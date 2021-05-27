I enjoy it when you run a Stephen Moore column. I know I’ll have fun figuring out where the inaccurate or misleading “facts” are. (They’re always there. Google “Stephen Moore errors” and you get articles addressing the false prophecies and factual inaccuracies that caused several newspaper editors to never publish a column of his again.)
The one you published May 24 ("Democrats follow the 'science' and reject common sense") had several issues. One was the misleading information about the inflation rate in April 2021. I am not an economist, but I know enough arithmetic to know that a number like inflation rate change is strongly affected by where you start measuring. If the base was very low, a correction will seem like a large increase. Inflation was slowly growing as of 2019. In 2020 consumer spending dropped because of the lockdown. Now that things are opening up, spending and prices are going up, but if you go back to April 2019 and draw a line to April 2021 the inflation measured continues along the same path as in 2019. It only seems like a jump because April 2020 went down so far.
Moore’s assertion that the science people are ignoring common sense and remind him of the Flat Earth Society was amusing. I guess Moore doesn’t see that the flat earth belief IS the common sense view. It took years of thinking, and yes, science, to establish that the Earth is round, no matter how flat it looks.
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield