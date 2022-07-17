What a good news article from Wednesday on the fireworks crackdown. Drones are effective at finding the source of illegal fireworks! Finally, a solution to the nightly sonic attacks. And whatever the cost — it is well worth it.
But shouldn’t the federal or state government be paying for at least some of the cost? After all, these nightly sonic attacks started only after the governor’s pandemic lockdown stay-at-home orders went into effect. Illegal fireworks are a sequelae of the COVID pandemic. Other sequelae include unhealthy behaviors, such as increased alcohol and drug use, increased smoking and eating and decreased activity and exercise, etc. Most of these behaviors are stress relief mechanisms.
But if the government epidemiologists did their modeling thoroughly and factored all these sequelae into the model, then included in the trillions of dollars of pandemic aid being doled out there should be funds to manage these issues — as well as all the pandemic intervention aftershocks. Uncle Sam should pay for an entire fleet of drones just for the northeast side of Bakersfield!
— Alan Welch, Bakersfield