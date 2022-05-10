May 9 marks Victory Day in Russia, the 77th anniversary of the Red Army of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. I am sure that Russian President Vladimir Putin had hoped to secure a quick win with his own war in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian people and their military had to thwart Putin’s plans.
So when that wooden marionette Vladimir Putin, who wants to be a real boy someday, watches the parades in Red Square, all of Russia and the world will see and know that this Victory Day celebration will truly ring hollow.
Someday very soon the people of Ukraine will declare their own Victory Day. The day they beat back the Russian menace.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield