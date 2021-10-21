I wanted to take this opportunity to remember and recognize two people who played a major role in my educational life, whom I consider to be local treasures. Ms. Dorothy Wood and Ms. Elaine Conley, who both passed into the next life recently within days of each other.
As a freshman at Foothill High School in 1971, who hated math, but knew it was necessary for me to get into college, Ms. Wood was the perfect teacher for me. Always kind and patient, she helped me gain a knowledge of algebra as a freshman and guided me through advanced algebra and trigonometry as a junior, patiently answering all of my questions, no matter how frequent.
Ms. Conley was my freshman English teacher and I immediately fell in love with her teaching. She inspired a love for reading novels that continues to this day. She could make even Dickens and Hawthorne seem entertaining! I took classes from her all four years, and she created an appetite for great literature in me that I have never lost.
These two teachers were great examples for every person ever who had the difficult job of trying to teach distracted kids things that they didn’t really want to learn. They not only taught me, they inspired me to be better and to do better. I salute them both!
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield