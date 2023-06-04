I read an opinion article about the overflow tubes on Coffee Road bridge being a future flooding hazard if they aren't able to "handle" the projected high flow of water. I wanted to clear up any misconceptions at to why the tubes are there, and they are there for that fact alone, to provide much-needed relief to the already "max flow" of the weir that is permanently there.
If it wasn't for the big black pipes being there right now, we would definitely have major flooding happening right now in that area and most likely other places above that zone due to a chain reaction not having those there right now would cause. They are alleviating a damning effect already there.