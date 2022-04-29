I think Rep. Kevin McCarthy is a serial liar and an embarrassment to his constituents. He lied to his fellow Republicans about his intention to tell Trump to resign from the presidency. He lied about saying that, then the recording was revealed.
He lied about Trump telling him he accepted some responsibility for the 1/6 attack on The Capitol, then another recording was revealed and Trump himself claimed that he said no such thing to McCarthy.
He lied when he said Trump won re-election, but Joe Biden was declared the winner after all the votes were counted and he was soon sworn in as president.
He lied about supporting a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, then attacked the bipartisan commission after it was formed.
He lied during a "60 Minutes" interview about Trump saying, “I would like you to do us a favor, though,” when Ukrainian President Zelensky begged Trump for weapons to defend against Russian aggression, but Trump asked for dirt on Joe Biden. Scott Pelley, of "60 Minutes," made McCarthy look like a fool on national TV by reading the official transcript of Trump's words that led to impeachment.
Was McCarthy lying or telling the truth in 2016 when he accused Trump of being paid by Vladimir Putin? McCarthy swore to God that it was true, but changed his story when a recording of the statement was revealed.
We must never trust McCarthy again. We need to trust the recordings.
— Brian Russom, Bakersfield