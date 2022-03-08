I recently ran across an ancient quote that I, and most of us, have seen or heard many times: "Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive." When I read it again this time, I immediately thought of former President Trump.
Trump has constructed his own gigantic web via the thousands of documented lies or mis-statements that he has made in recent years, He now finds himself trapped in his self-made web.
Will he be able to free himself so that he can, according to your leanings, a). continue to make America great again or, b). continue his assault on our democracy?
Or, will the sheer weight of the web cause it to crash to the ground, taking Trump with it?
A divided America anxiously waits for the resolution of Trump's web problem.
— Joe Traynor, Bakersfield