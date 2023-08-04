Well, another indictment for Donald Trump. And he responds by creating his latest grift machine, the Patriot Legal Defense Fund. As Trump always thinks of others, the money will supposedly be used to defray legal costs for groups or individuals that participate in the political process. Especially himself.
Perhaps he will help those guys in Michigan that were trying to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Or those 84 people in the seven states that tried to get Mike Pence to accept lists of electors who were not duly certified by their Secretaries of State. But this is not part of the political process. That is cheating and also illegal. Of course, these lists would only be useful if the violence on the Capitol had resulted in Pence’s death and one of Trump's sycophants was appointed to replace him.