President Trump's contributions to America include: upgrades to America's military; improved VA services; defeat of ISIS; elimination of top terrorist leadership; reduced U.S. forces in forever wars; stabilization of our southern border; record employment including Hispanic and Black employment numbers; record stock market levels; fair trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada; American energy independence; three Supreme Court justices and 300-plus federal judges; exposure of vast media bias, Democrat radicalism and Deep State corruption.
All of this despite 24/7 attacks on Trump's administration.
Richard Raftery, Bakersfield