Thank you, Jeff Vaughan, for your facts and figures from 31,487 scientists declaring that there is no such thing as "climate change." Trump was absolutely correct in pulling us out of the Paris Accord.
How is it that so many can be so wrong when the effects of this lie are absolutely devastating to our entire economy? Follow the dots to the Democrats who hate Trump with a vicious hatred for the "MAGA" — why do they hate making America great?
Having asked the same kind of questions since 1954, it has become patently obvious to those objectively serious about answers, that the political "dots" ultimately lead back through a single source. The primary forces against our Constitutional Republic feed through the Council on Foreign Relations.
If you have read their own material, you will find two things: Their single ultimate goal is the destruction of our Republic, and they pull the strings on most political leaders. Trump wasn't on their "strings." That is why Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she was glad they were opening a branch in Washington so she did not have to go to New York to find out what they do! Until you understand the CFR (the genuine "deep state"/swamp), with their source and 5,000-plus membership, you really do not understand the political climate of our nation.
— Jim Lee, Lake Isabella