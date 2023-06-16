MAGA nation should know that Mr. Trump's legal troubles concerning the classified documents are not the DOJ's fault. Not Hillary Clinton's. Not Hunter or Joe Biden's. Not Jack Smith's nor Merrick Garland's. It's Trump's fault. All the deflections have no bearing on this case.
Trump took the documents he shouldn't have. He kept them when he was made aware several times. He gave some back, not knowing that the government keeps track of them better than he does. He kept more documents at Mar-a-Lago in bathrooms and ballrooms. Not secure at that location by any means; a legal search warrant proved it. All his doing.