Oh the horror! Donald Trump is finally being brought to justice for some of the many laws he has broken. Both during and before his presidency. His supporters are aghast.
Problems begin with his financial statements submitted to both potential lenders and to government agencies for tax purposes. Overvaluing properties and underreporting income to employees is against the law. In fact, the accounting firm that prepared those financial statements, based upon information submitted by Trump, announced to the world in February that the Trump organization’s statements for the last 10 years were not to be relied upon. Should he not be held accountable?
Our National Archives personnel, after a year of asking Trump to return documents that he was not entitled to possess, asked the Justice Department for assistance in getting those documents back per the Presidential Records Act of 1978? Yes! A law! Those documents belong to the USA under the auspices of whoever the current president may be. Trump had over a year to make this right without any legal entanglement. But of course this egotist doesn’t believe any laws pertain to him. He fancies himself a monarch in his mind. He’s above this law? Sadly, many think he is.
These are just two of many examples Trump hopefully will get his just comeuppance. This guy, who has treated those who he deems beneath him so poorly, may finally pay the price. The old axiom, “what goes around, comes around” should prevail. It’s karma!
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield