I would like to respond to "Problems with Biden's administration." I once asked a very good friend, a local doctor, to name Trump's three most redeeming qualities and he could name only one. That Trump loved his country. Really? Among other things, Trump has bankrupted multiple companies, been married three times, cheated thousands of contractors out of millions, cheated thousands of students with a fake university and cheated on his wife with a pornstar. These are not opinions. These are verifiable facts.
Moving on to Mr. Biden. He supports a woman's right to choose, as most Americans do. Freedom of choice. He promotes clean energy for the betterment of all. I don't recall any legislation that infringes on your right to bear arms but I firmly say that it exists only in your head. Equating immigration to a vaccine and mask policy is beyond ridiculous. And please remember that the masks are not only for your good, but for the good of all.
And if you care to investigate, Biden simply followed through on an agreement which Trump negotiated with the Taliban, without any input from the Afghanistan government. Fact.
And before I go, I would like to remind you of a direct quote from Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, right after he won the Nevada caucus: "I love the poorly educated."
