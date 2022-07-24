Letter to the editor: Trump took you for a ride By NORMAN SUKUT Jul 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All of you who believe the election was stolen and think the assault on the U.S. Capitol was just another day of tourists:Did you enjoy the ride Trump took you on?How was that stroll with him down the primrose path?Tell 'em what they want to hear and they'll follow you anywhere.Or, as the quote attributed to P.T. Barnum says, there's one born every minute.— Norman Sukut, Bakersfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assault U.s. Capitol Trump Politics Crime Ride Tourist Quote Stroll Recommended for you