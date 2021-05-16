I remember when Democrats were Democrats and Republicans were Republicans. At 65 years of age, I remember when Democrats were for the blue collar worker, creating jobs, putting people to work, minimizing money for those that chose to not work, and was adamantly opposed to abortion. I remember when Barack Obama began his "running" for president. He stated he was pro-life. Soon, that message changed. And, so did the Democratic party.
I voted for Donald Trump, and seeing what Biden has accomplished in just a few months, I stand affirmed that there is a difference between making America great and making America average. I am very sorry and angry that Biden has not taken immediate action to protect Israel. Being reared in the Bible Belt, taught to study my Bible daily, any Christian who is a Bible scholar understands that through prophecy the country that protects Israel will be protected by God.
I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ (Romans 1:16). I am ashamed of those who voted to put a political raised politician into office that is against Israel, partially due to being surrounded by those people in Congress who oppose Jews and Jerusalem, and is pro-choice regarding the life of an innocent baby. Rome was a great country. America was a great country.
I pray Donald Trump runs again for president such that America comes to the aid of God's chosen people. Democrats are no longer democrats. Abortion, stopping work, paying to sit.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield