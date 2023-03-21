Let me see if I have this correct. The morning of Jan. 6, 2022, then-President Trump, who lost his re-election bid for a second term in office, called on his supporters to protest and to “take our nation back.” This resulted in an armed insurrection and attack on the United States Capitol with the intent to delay/nullify the election results. Later, he claimed that he had not intended to excite nor direct the mob (which he knew was armed).
On Saturday, former president Trump announced that he was going to be arrested in several days (today) and called for his supporters to protest to “take our nation back!” Never mind that at most he’s been indicted, which only means that he’s been charged with a crime, and where he has the opportunity to defend himself in court.