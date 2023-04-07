TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), which is defined as hating one man more than you love your country, is certainly alive and well. The latest victim is New York City Attorney General Alvin Bragg.
I think it is hilarious that President Trump is living rent-free in the heads of so many progressive liberals who want to destroy our country. That alone is ample reason to put him back in the White House. Other reasons are that he is not a politician, he cannot be bought, and he is for America first. No other person on the political scene satisfies these three simple criteria.