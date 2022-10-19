After watching nine televised sessions of the Jan. 6 Committee investigation, I have come to this conclusion: the largest, most calamitous mistake the American electorate ever made was the election of Nov. 8, 2016. The people of the United States chose a New York City glorified real estate agent as their president.
Four years, one month and 29 days later, the bloody insurrection of Jan. 6 occurred. In the interim, the election of 2020 was the correction of 2016, rejecting the outright mistake of Trump in the first place. Donald Trump, the mistake that was and will never be repeated.