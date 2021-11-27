It gets old seeing liberals/progressives continue to attack a president who has been out of office for nearly a year ("Letter to the editor: Failure for you, failure for me," Nov. 19). The lies and half-truths are amazing. Donald Trump must still scare the pants off you guys.
I would think that after 10 months in office, you would be extolling all the virtues and incredible accomplishments that have been achieved by the Biden administration. But, silly me. Of course you can’t do that, because there aren’t any!
I would suggest you forget the recent past and look forward to the future. Start sending letters in telling us all how happy you are because Joe Biden is president. Talk about what he’s achieving with his congressional and senate majority and how he’s making life better for all Americans. But please, stick to the facts and don’t send in letters based on progressive/woke liberal talking points.
I look forward to the flurry of letters that will now come pouring into The Californian.
Heck, maybe you’ll even convince me that Joe Biden is the greatest thing since sliced bread! I will keep an open mind.
— Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield