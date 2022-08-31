I'm responding to the letter "Joe Biden's new America" from July 19. The writer says he's praying for Trump to be president again.
Since the writer only watches Fox News, he probably doesn't know what Trump has done. Trump went to more than 60 courts saying there was voter fraud and all the courts said there was no evidence. So the writer thinks that more than 60 judges are lying and Trump is telling the truth? We heard Trump on tape trying to get the secretary of state of Georgia to find him some votes. That was trying to cheat.